There is a group of people within the Republican party, mostly white, mostly male, whose sole aim is to take control of this country. By using whatever hot button issues they can, be it abortion, climate change, education, crime, race, religion, taxation or social programs, they will motivate voters in order to solidify their power.
They are using people who may feel strongly about one or more of these issues to win elections and enact legislation favorable to themselves both politically and financially. They don't care about you and maybe not even about the issues but they will use you to achieve their ends. It is often helpful to understand a situation by following it to its outcome. What will happen if they continue to be successful in stripping individuals of their rights?
Imagine a country ruled by a small group of wealthy white men. A country in which being different is not tolerated. No one can be in a position of power if they are female, homosexual, transgender, Muslim, Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, a person of color and so on. The favored group, white, male and Christian, would be protected by an armed group, subservient and less worthy, but nonetheless tolerated out of necessity. Absolute power. Absolute control. Absolute wealth.
Funny thing though, it's been tried before. Many times. By many people. Throughout history. Always with the same results; rebellion, war and bloodshed. Do we have to go through this again?
