Editor:
The buzz word, “therapeutics” has certainly seen its fair share of use over the past 9 months. britannica.com defines therapeutics as the treatment and care of a patient for the purpose of preventing and combating disease or alleviating pain or injury. Treatments and therapeutics are basically synonyms. For COVID-19, our current treatments/therapeutics are Remdesivir, convalescent plasma, high-dose steroids and the Regeneron antibody cocktail (still in clinical trials). These are hospital based treatments. Now, notice the word preventing in the definition. To date, our only preventative measures are wearing a mask, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
These three simple actions will reduce the spread of corona virus. They are readily available, accessible and affordable.
Flu season is now upon us. Although the Influenza virus and Corona virus are two distinctly different viruses, they share similar preventative and mitigating strategies. Get your flu vaccine. It has been estimated that over 35.5 million Americans contracted the influenza virus during 2018-2019 flu seasons, leading to 490,600 hospitalizations. Flu remains a seasonal epidemic with a profound effect among people 65 and older. This sounds eerily familiar.
Wear your mask, social distance, wash your hand frequently and get your flu vaccine. The life you save may be your own.
Andrea Marino
Punta Gorda
