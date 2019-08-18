Editor:
Many people think we have a democracy in which each vote counts the same. This is untrue.
The Electoral College, for example, is not democratic. The most populous states and their number of electoral votes are California (55), Texas (38), Florida (29), and New York (29). The least populous states are Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska and North Dakota, all with three electoral votes.
Each elector in California represents 722,677 residents, Texas 765,449, Florida 746,419, and New York 672,115. Each elector in Wyoming represents only 190,794 residents, Vermont 224,060, Alaska 246,240, and North Dakota 253,633. For an individual California, Texas or Florida resident to have as much power as a Wyoming resident, each larger state would need almost four times the number of electors than it has. Therefore, smaller states have much more power per capita in the Electoral College. If Florida electors were equally apportioned to Wyoming per capita, we would have 113 electoral votes.
Since each state has two senators, the math is easier. Each California senator represents 19,873,633 people, Texas 14,543,535, Florida 10,823,077, and New York, 9,747,170. Each senator in Wyoming represents 286,190 people, Vermont 336,090, Alaska 367,860 and North Dakota 380,450. Residents in sparsely populated states carry equal votes in the Senate as those in densely populated states. This gives disproportionately more power to small state senators and their constituents.
This system dilutes the popular vote and makes the adage “one man, one vote” a fiction.
Tom Butler
Port Charlotte
