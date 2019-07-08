Editor:
The letters in the Sun allow me to see what thoughts, a steady diet of Fox and Friends, Brietbart and various right wings blogs create. Thoughts that are often disturbingly twisted and sometimes downright amusing.
In the June 25 letters, one of the right-wing regulars starts with complaints about two years and millions of dollars wasted investigating Trump and now he says they are starting on A.G. Barr.
Then in a fit of “whataboutism,” he asks what happened to the investigation of Hillary for Benghazi, her dirty finances and Vince Foster, etc.
Not realizing this particular “whataboutism” is a two-edged sword, but then the right wing does not seem to understand the “sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander” principle.
These questions enabled seven clearly partisan Republican-led congressional investigations into Hillary and the multi-year, multi-million dollar, Republican operative Ken Starr’s investigation of President Bill Clinton.
Unlike Trump and his minions, Hillary cooperated with and testified under oath, when asked by the Republicans. Those seven committees created much innuendo and nothing else. The only wrongdoing Ken Starr could come find after years of his investigation was that Bill Clinton lied under oath about having an extra-marital affair.
Republicans used that lie to justify an impeachment attempt.
Would that impeachment trial constitute, in Trump’s words, “a coup attempt against a sitting president?”
Don Ferguson
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.