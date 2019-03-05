Editor:
I read with considerable interest and a moderate degree of amusement the recent changes to the Sunseeker project. Let’s see if I have this correct.
Some time ago, Sunseeker’s representatives approached county officials with an offer, “Hey, give us some tax breaks, land across the street, infrastructure, and we will build a wonderful project.”
Evidently, the project was very loosely defined because I believe the recent rendition is at least number three. And to this request, county officials tripped all over themselves and eagerly said, “Yes!”
I can recall one official indicating, “I’m so glad you are here!”
I’m surprised the county name has not been changed to Sunseeker, yet.
I doubt this most recent rendition of the project is the last, for I’m quite certain, the last rendition will include an application for a casino to be housed in the cavernous hotel’s interior. With that will come the request to change the county name.
Kent Rosberg
Punta Gorda
