Editor:
In Wednesday’s paper, Joe Henderson faults Senator Scott’s view on global warming, primarily because Scott will not commit to a human influence on the alleged warming. Henderson seems to have adopted the Biden principle, that truth trumps facts.
Apparently, Henderson never heard NASA’s U.S. Climate Reference Network (USCRN), which comprises new, highly accurate weather stations, purposely sited away from urban (heat generating) locations. Google up the USCRN, and look at its temperature record for the U.S. since 2006, the year that USCRN became operational.
Guess what: No temperature increase from inception until now, even as CO2 climbs (only 3% of which is human-caused), so we have to ask ourselves, “Is CO2 the cause of temperature increase?” In the light of USCRN data, the answer is no.
The climate scare is the aggregate result of many interest groups: the professors, and their professional organizations who swallow $2 billion a year in grants; the U.N.-based IPCC, formed by a collaboration of socialists and ecophrenics who want to control all of humanity's productive assets; and the many vendors of “green” products who need subsidies to make their products economically competitive. It’s hard to stop a $2 trillion a year rolling snowball.
As for the 97% myth, look up the Oregon Petition, signed by 34,000 scientists denying a human effect on climate. If you take the time to Google up the climate skeptic literature with an open mind, examine it carefully, and you might very well become a skeptic yourself.
John R. Doner
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.