Editor:

One person, one vote. This has not been the case because of the Electoral College.

The Electoral College has been a controversial, outdated institution that does requires correction. This process determines the presidential winner no matter which candidate wins the total popular vote. States choose to apportion their electoral votes. Presidential candidates have lost the popular vote nationally but still won the presidency.

Public opinion surveys suggest that a majority of Americans support the idea of a popular vote for president. The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is an agreement among a group of U.S. states and the District of Columbia to award all their electoral votes to whichever presidential candidate wins the overall popular vote in the 50 states.

We should strongly urge our state representatives to join this interstate compact to ensure that the presidential candidate with the most popular votes wins.

Neven Cernobori

Port Charlotte

