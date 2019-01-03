Editor:
Yes, I realize all the voters in New York and California are terrible, evil people but they are citizens and have a right to vote. Why should their vote count any less than yours? We are people, not places. And many of us move from one place to another over the years.
Having lived in Florida 20 years, I have met people from different parts of the country and the world and I've found you can't judge people by where they come from.
The farmer in Southern Illinois who has worked on his family's land for years and always voted Republican need not bother to vote for president. His vote will not count. Just as the "flower child" who moved to Utah for the excellent hiking and skiing need not vote for a Democrat president because his vote will not count.
It's easier to generalize and judge people solely by where they come from than to get to know them.
Let's have a democracy, one person one vote.
Sue Radebaugh
Englewood
