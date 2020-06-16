Editor:

I found James Abraham’s column in your newspaper June 11, to be timely, interesting and informative. However, his description of the veterans protecting the Vietnam Memorial as “A contingent of fearful, resentful whites” strikes me as a racist comment per the definitions presented in Ibram X. Kendi’s current New York Times best selling book: "How to be an Antiracist."

Perhaps this challenging book would be a useful addition to the reading list for the race relations classes he teaches.

Mary Harbour

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments