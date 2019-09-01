Editor:

This is what I feel the Democrat platform will consist of in 2020: obsession for political correctness, belief that anyone who disagrees with your viewpoint should be punished, favor government welfare payments to able-bodied men and women.

Belief that God is an invention. Religion should be confined within the walls of the church. Favor Islam over Christianity. The right to force nurses and doctors to participate in abortions against their conscience.

Abortion for convenience up to the moment of birth. Belief that a man can be the husband of another man and you call it an authentic “marriage.” Belief in more than two genders. Belief that a man who claims to be a woman is actually a woman and should be able to take showers in the women’s locker room and use their bathrooms.

These are the issues facing you if you are a Democrat and I would like to hear from you if you think that any of these issues are false and will not be a part of the 2020 platform.

God bless you.

Lucy Allen

Port Charlotte

