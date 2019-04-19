Editor:
I am very excited that Amy Klobuchar is running for president. I like that she ranks first on a list of 100 senators with bills signed into law in the current Congress. She can work across the aisle to get things done.
She voted for the comprehensive addiction and recovery act.
She voted for justice to the victims of sex trafficking to get justice.
She voted for the American Act.
She voted for veterans paramedics act.
Republicans and Democrats disagree on lots of things and I think she will truly represent all.
Karen Bourland
North Port
