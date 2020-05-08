Editor:
AP liberal bias? One word taints this story.
In the April 24th edition, Page 7A headline, “Congress delivers nearly $500B more in virus aid”
On the fourth line of the column, the word “rushing” doesn’t accurately describe over a week-long delay by the Democrats to simply add $250B to the PPP fund for small business loans.
The original program was so successful, the initial $350B (underestimated) was used up almost immediately. The Senate simply proposed adding $250B to quickly restart addition applications. Democrats blocked the bill.
After a month off and away from Washington eating ice cream, Pelosi recalled her house Democrats and after several days of “We’re almost there,” nearly doubles the size of the bill, adding stuff that McConnell and Republicans generally supported but planned for a later bill.
Back to the fourth line … a more accurate description would use the word “finally.”
Loren E. Heaney
Port Charlotte
