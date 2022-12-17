LETTER: Online insurer took me for a ride Dec 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:I'm writing this letter to let the people know of one of the insurance companies that are taking advantage of hurricane Ian.I switched insurance companies about a year ago from a local company that I had for 9 years because of pricing .The company I switched to was an online provider.It would not take me on till I upgraded my electric which was $1,700. Now my policy is up for renewal they jacked it up 280%. Mind you I never put in a claim with them or any company that I ever had. This to me seems like a clear case of bait and switch. So neighbors beware of an online company.Eugene AdairNorth Port Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now DeSantis seeks grand jury probe into COVID-19 shots Florida Senate passes property insurance overhaul 'It was like a bomb went off' Heavy storms strike region Tornado watch issued for region Another storm brewing: High deductibles, insurance disputes follow Hurricane Ian
