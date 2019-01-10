Editor:
If you feel you could use some true frustration to start of the new year, I have found the perfect location.
Try contacting Florida Power and Light and you will find the most frustrating system available for seeking customer service. FPL does everything possible to prevent you from speaking with a human being and if I had a choice, I would find another company.
Their online system is extensive and elaborate, but I swear it is also designed to prevent you from the satisfaction of resolving your issue. I don't even have a complaint, I just wanted some information.
Fuggaddaboudit!
Ronald Esser
Englewood
