Editor:
When the curtain drops, it drops when the world stops, it stops and the things we thought we'd see will never come to be. The road for most is wide and there deeds they cannot hide.
The road to heaven only a few will find and all the rest will be left behind. Matthew 7:13,14.
Marvin F. Coad
Port Charlotte
