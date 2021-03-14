Editor:
In your Sunday editorial reviewing Governor DeSantis’ performance you applauded the $1 billion he is devoting to funding the Resilient Florida program over the next few years. This will be used to counteract the effects of sea level rise from climate change.
Unfortunately, it is likely to be the first of many billions devoted to this cause. The Stern Review, in 2006, estimated that if we spent 1% of global GDP annually, we should be able to avoid the 5-20% reduction of annual global GDP climate change is likely to cause.
Since the publication of the report atmospheric CO2 has risen nearly 10%.
We need to devote resources to resiliency programs, but if we don’t pay attention to the main cause of climate change, burning fossil fuels, it will be like hoping to fix a leaking roof by buying more buckets.
But opinions are changing. Even the U.S. Chamber of Commerce states on its website that it will “Support a Market-Based Approach to Accelerate GHG Emissions Reductions Across the U.S.”
One way of achieving this is with a carbon fee and dividend program favored by many economists. The fee is charged on all carbon producers and the money is returned to the people. I hope our members of Congress, Representative Steube, and Senators Rubio and Scott, support such legislation.
(If you’d like to see what climate change threats are headed our way the government’s ‘National Climate Assessment 4’ is a great resource).
Alan Searle
Punta Gorda
