Editor:
Here is my issue regarding the Judge Jeanine, Fox News controversy.
I listened to the monologue, and, yes, she was asking some tough questions, but I thought they were fair. We are in two camps on this. There are those who believe that the Muslim people are peace-loving refugees, anxious to start a new life in our country and that they are willing to live by our laws. There are those who believe that at least some Muslims in this country will never live by our laws, will never assimilate, and in their heart of hearts, wish us ill.
It is not that we are different. We are used to differences. What we have trouble with is the establishment of "no-go zones" where we are prohibited from enforcing the laws of our land. Or the special exceptions afforded to Muslims such as changing the dress code in Congress. Or the lack of censure of a Muslim for behavior that would have landed a Christian in boiling water. Or special airport-screening rules.
All of these things point to a group that is unwilling to adapt to our culture and laws. When you couple that with the extreme teachings of the Quran, only a fool would not be at least a little concerned.
Then, there is the most troubling aspect of all, silencing the voices that ask the hard questions.
Alice Vann
Englewood
