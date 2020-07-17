Editor:
While mowing today I found six more rockets in my yard. At 8:51 p.m., July 4th, I called the sheriff’s office about rockets falling on my car and driveway. Five by that time. I told the dispatcher where they were coming from,vaimed at my house by a disgruntled neighbor. It is not the first time this has happened. Usually they are also on my roof.
The dispatcher said someone would be out my way. I stayed outside to make sure no fires were started. What sheriffs?vNo one came by. The rockets continued until almost midnight. This is a few blocks from Midway and U.S. 41.
While I have no problem with fireworks used safely, in residential neighborhoods no one knows where the rockets are going to land unless they are aimed at a specific target. Florida’s “illegal” fireworks fill the air from July 3 through the 5th. There is a burn ban in Charlotte County. We see fires in back yards. Also illegal. What use are laws if not being enforced?
We aren’t quite sure who enforces whatever laws there are. We stopped counting the vehicles running red lights at most intersections.
Never see a sheriff’s vehicle unless it is empty sitting in a median strip.
There is a brand new sheriff’s station on Loveland Boulevard with a huge parking lot filled with cruisers. At least now we know where they are.
William Funk
Port Charlotte
