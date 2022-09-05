On Sunday, Aug. 28th I attended the celebration of Mike Sims' life in Harbor Heights.
For me, as I am sure it was for others, a step back in time, seeing people we grew up with, reliving old memories, good and bad. It was great to see all the “oldtimers” myself included, and catch up with you guys, I just wish it was for a better reason.
My family moved to Port Charlotte in 1959 when I was 6 months old, when U.S. 41 was a two-lane road and we had one red light in the whole town. God knows most of us would all like to go back to those times, when life was good and we knew just about everyone who lived here.
Mike’s family moved here in 1961 and Mike and I went to school together from the 1st grade on. Mike was one of the nicest, easy going guys, I have had the pleasure of knowing in my life. I never knew him to say something bad about or complain about anyone, and he was that way his whole life. He never complained about his wife or things in his personal life when we “ran” into each other through the years, both professionally and socially. He was someone I was proud to say I knew and certainly was proud to call my friend.
To his wife Terri , his brother Jeff and the rest of his family, I will pray that God will give you the strength to carry on as Mike would want you to, and that God will comfort you in the times when you miss him the most. God bless you Mike Sims, and may God bless us all.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.