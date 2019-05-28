Editor:
I just read one of the front page articles in Monday’s paper regarding Memorial Day. The first paragraph talks about all the fun things people do today as a kickoff to summer. The second paragraph reads, “but among all the celebration, Memorial Day also serves to honor Americans who died in service to their country.”
Also serves? No folks, this is the sole reason Memorial Day exists, not an afterthought.
I am so disappointed in this article and the way it addresses those who gave their lives so we can enjoy the freedoms we have. As I write this, The Rotonda American Legion Post 113 Honor Guard is at the fourth ceremony they’ve done since Friday, and they’re not done yet. So there are still people in this country who understand the significance of this day.
Just not the staff of the Sun. What a shame. You owe us all an apology.
Lois Burger
Rotonda West
