Editor:
Virtually everyone in a developed nation has enjoyed one of his company’s products. On national TV this morning, he (Ed Rensi, former CEO of McDonalds) stated what is important: “seeing what people do, not what they say.”
He traveled around the world running a company that consisted of thousands of small businesses (each McDonalds property is owned or leased by McDonalds Corporation, but operated by a franchisee for an initial term up to 20 years) and heard the trials and tribulations of the owner/operators of those small businesses and what they felt was important. Bottom line, the best run, were by those who listened and took appropriate, timely action to solve real problems, not just say what their people wanted to hear.
As in business, so it is in politics. What are the politicians saying, in an election year? Do they offer any solutions? Are any of those proposed solutions likely to be instituted, if they are elected or, is it just so much noise, to get your vote and then they go back to being "do-nothings”.
Who has offered any realistic solutions for: Communist China relations, the violence under the guise of protests, being perpetrated upon liberal-run cities, the reopening of our nation dealing with COVID-19, the massive deficit, North Korea, illegal immigration, our rotting infrastructure, etc. Not Dems and RINOs! They have one goal: undermining, embarrassing and taking down the duly elected president; who has been focused on solving our nation’s problems?
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
