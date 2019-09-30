Editor:
The latest complaint of the whistle-blower is just the tip of the corruption iceberg that is Trump and his collaborators (Guilliani, Barr, etc.). Even Nixon wasn't this dangerous.
The only viable solution is impeachment. While this probably won't get through the Republican Senate, at least bringing the full information to the public will enable anyone undecided to make an informed decision about his guilt in so many instances.
So many of Trump's appointees, advisers and associates have already been proven to be corrupt, it is inconceivable to think that he isn't the boss of them all. It seems that every day there is a new instance and proof of his corruption. If he wasn't president, there is no doubt that he would be in jail. However, he holds himself above the law and is backed by his personal AG, Barr. This is against our Constitution which he is attempting to destroy bit by bit.
Don't be fooled by his posturing — vote him out.
Carol Finkel
Port Charlotte
