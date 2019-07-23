Editor:
Recently, we celebrated the birth of our great nation. The souls who founded and have defended our country throughout the years possess on common thread, and that is courage. Many had the greatest courage and gave their lives so that we would be free.
During the past few weeks, over 20 individuals have declared their candidacy for president. All but one of them have supported abortion. The killing of a defenseless child by an adult is the least courageous act a human being could perform. These cowards expect us taxpayers to pay for this heinous act.
I will be voting for the one candidate who is pro-life, not pro-death. May God cless America, land of the free and home of the brave.
John G Mulholland
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.