For those of you who are familiar with Murphy's Law, it depicts someone who has, for all intensive purpose, reached the level of their incompetence. Goldberg Law goes a bit further and states that Murphy was an optimist.
When you combine the above with someone who is a narcissist you now have a real can of worms. What exactly is a narcissist? One who exaggerates accomplishments, obsessive about being in power, never one to be upstaged, Never wants to told that they are wrong. Psychologists could go on and on, but I think that you have the picture.
The sad part is that a narcissist will hardly ever surround themselves with the best people. (We have acting this and acting that). Our current crisis is being run by inexperienced yes men (women) rather than the brightest and most imaginative minds in the country. We can only be thankful for truthfulness from Drs. Fauci and Birx.
I'm beginning to be concerned about POTUS and his mental state. All he does is read from a prepared script, can't look the reporter or the American people in the eye, and lambasts anyone who questions him or his authority. Sad. What isn't the" inner-circle" telling us?
He has things on his mind. 1 - himself; 2 - his empire and 3 - his ratings. We are nowhere to be seen in this picture. Wouldn't it be ironic if Donald found himself without a jo , no money to buy food or pay the bills?
Stay safe.
Charles N. Howe
Punta Gorda
