Editor:
A recent writer’s ultimate slur against Ontario was that it was socialist. I challenge the writer to find the word socialist on the Wiki site for the province of Ontario -- either in reference to the policies or laws or commerce of Ontario. I challenge him to visit the corporate headquarters, stock market, major commerce heart of Toronto, and say that to anyone there -- if he can stand being laughed at and ridiculed.
Perhaps the writer misspoke, and he really meant "sharing," as in sharing the costs of health care, or support for the poor, or the elderly, or students, or the natives, or for the very significant number of immigrants who flock to Canada, even from the United States. Perhaps to him, sharing the wealth to build structures that are more efficient is only something that involves banks and profit.
Ontario does have problems -- like having a cold winter, at least before climate warming; like being 1.5 times larger than Texas, but only having two-thirds the population of Florida; of having is share of Neanderthals disrespecting newcomers, or gays or women, especially anyone near political power. Last year, it even elected a former drug dealer who wasn’t a woman, and is very much opposed to the Ontario custom of sharing.
Ontario may be many things - good or bad - but it is distinctly not socialist.
Bryan Kerman
North Port
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.