Editor:
As a snowbird from Ontario, I find it hard to believe what I read about Florida's distracted driving laws in the New Year's Day issue of the Sun.
As I understand it, texting is a "secondary offence," which means that a person texting while driving cannot be stopped by the police unless the officer witnesses a "primary offence," such as not stopping at a stop sign, running a red light, improper lane change, etc.
In the report it stated that only eight drivers in Charlotte County and 17 in Sarasota County had been cited YTD.
We all know that distracted driving is a dangerous practice. The article stated that in Georgia, they saw a 25 percent drop in road fatalities in the first month after the ban was implemented.
Floridians have had five years to make distracted driving a primary offence. What are you waiting for?
In Ontario, existing distracted driving legislation was changed and became effective on Jan. 1, 2019, to include: talking, texting, checking a map, changing a playlist, reading or typing into a GPS, holding any electronic device and eating.
Penalties upon conviction are automatic and range from a first offence with three-day licence suspension and $1,000 fine to third of 30-day suspension and $3,000 fine.
Driving is a privilege, not a right.
Don't get me started on the fact that Floridians must wear a seat belt when driving a car but don't have to wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle. In Ontario, seat belt infractions and helmet infractions are both demerit points infractions.
David McDonald
North Port
