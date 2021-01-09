Editor:
My Mom is 83 years old and newly widowed. This is her first time in Englewood and I was helping her get familiar with local shopping options. We went to Walmart on South McCall, which was very busy. We parked at the south end of store because of the type of things we needed. (Not groceries). We had to park far away from building and by the time we got to the door we're met by a sign telling us we had to use the other entrance due to COVID.
Needless to say we left. Tell me how funneling hundreds of people into one entrance can prevent spread of COVID! Tell me who the demographic of a Southwest Florida customer is likely to be. This is a greedy way for a big box store to capitalize on a pandemic to save a buck.
There is nothing about this scheme that can reduce the spread of disease and I encourage folks to shop where seniors are treated with concern and provided with the least amount of inconvenience. They are spending billions at Walmart stores across the country and shouldn't be forced to walk a mile to get in your stores one open door!
Kathy Wagaman
Englewood
