A recent writer submitted an article which stated that she felt that Christians have placed too much emphasis on Christ. As a Christian, I was confused and perplexed so I consulted with four other Christians who follow Jesus Christ by presenting the article for their review and comment. They too became confused as to the intent of the narrative.
For instance, is too much emphasis placed on America by Americans? Is too much emphasis placed on education to those of us who are educated? What is the confusion and where did it originate? Certainly not with Christians who understand what a marriage covenant is, how many genders there are (2) and that there is only one race! Christians actually follow the science!
Another article was submitted by an equally confused person that referenced illegal aliens as migrants rather than criminals. My grandparents came here legally, learned our traditions and language and their sons bravely fought WW2. They worked hard and assimilated. Every year our country allows one million immigrants entry into our great nation and we should be able to select those wanting to become Americans, like my grandparents, who became proud, non hyphenated Americans!
In allowing an open border we are saying yes to drugs, yes to criminals and no to our rule of law. It is an insult to those patiently waiting to become Americans legally who do not use children as human shields.
One thing is certain though, there is too much foolishness in fools.
Paul R. Pawlicki
Port Charlotte
