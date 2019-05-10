Editor:
If you are a Republican in the age of Trump, you support a party that has, with Russian help, put a criminal in the White House and made lying to the public an acceptable norm. Just listen to Lindsey Graham, Bill Barr, the Republican Senate and the ultimate liar Donald Trump to realize the truth. These are not Democratic groups.
You’re OK with assault weapons being used for mass murder, church and school children attacks and forcibly separating children from their families while locking them in cages. You’re OK with labeling the free press as the enemies of the people. Its OK for your president to disparage war heroes like John McCain, handicapped people and Gold Star parents while side with Putin over our own intelligence agencies.
You’re OK with a president praising the likes of Putin, Kim Jong-Un and other dictators around the world while disrespecting our allies. You are OK with a president who obstructs justice, refusing to testify under oath or providing his taxes. You support a party that has the KKK, neo-Nazis, skinheads and right wing conspiracy fanatics as its base.
If this is who you have crawled in bed with, then you have sold your soul to the devil. Continue supporting the Republican Party and get what you deserve, but if you want real change, you will look to the alternative with an open eye and not from the myopic view offered by the Republican propaganda machine like Rush Limbaugh, Fox and Breitbart News.
Dennis Bischof
Port Charlotte
