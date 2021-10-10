Open letter to Rubio, Scott, Steube — represent Florida, not Mitch McConnell.
You gentlemen represent a huge senior population that relies on Social Security and Medicare. How can you possibly be part of McConnell’s brinksmanship on the debt ceiling that threatens our wellbeing and peace of mind? What is your point — own the Libs, make sure the Biden administration fails? Your job is to represent all of us.
Stop this charade—dare to buck McConnell on our behalf by voting to raise the debt limit, keep our government open, and pay our nation’s debts.
Blaming the size of our national debt on the Democrats does not cut it.
All of you took part in incurring this debt; it’s simply time to pay, just like in real life out here where your constituents live. If you force the government to shut down to make some political point or, worse, to make sure our nation’s credit is destroyed or our system of government fails — that’s on you, no one else, so please man up and do your duty to serve Floridians, not McConnell’s divisive cynicism and rhetoric.
You want to be leaders? Then, do it, lead, don’t kowtow to McConnell’s clearly partisan claim that the GOP bears no responsibility for helping to resolve this needless “crisis.” We all are responsible, including you, but unlike you, we, your constituents, have no power to address the problem if you, our representatives in the U.S. Congress, refuse to do so.
