Editor:
The Punta Gorda Airport is a crown jewel of economic activity for Charlotte County. Its website proudly claims “more than $1.275 billion in total economic output.” With a strong transportation infrastructure comes robust economic development opportunity – bringing skilled, high-paying jobs to our area. Our community, our county and our southwest Florida region all benefit by its activities.
But how do we know the potential output couldn’t be $1.5 billion, $2 billion or more? The people who make the decisions for the airport are five elected members of the Charlotte County Airport Authority (CCAA). Since 2010, only one member has failed to be re-elected. Even the Florida Legislature has term-limits.
CCAA members are elected countywide, and they serve airport and regional interests. Unlike county commissioners, CCAA members have no duties specific to their elected district. But CCAA membership residency requirements are restricted to districts aligned to the county commission seats.
This stifles competition and entrenches an existing status quo – if we are going to continue to improve our region, bring more jobs and lift our economy, why limit prospective candidates to arbitrary boundaries that have nothing to do with their elected duties? Last year, two viable candidates for the CCAA had to run against each other because they lived in the same County Commission district.
For the CCAA members, don’t be afraid of competition; the only limits are the ones we place on ourselves. Charlotte County’s best days are ahead of them as long as we embrace innovation and new ideas.
Rep. Michael Grant
Port Charlotte
