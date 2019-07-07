Editor:

Trump is the enemy of the American people. Because, he is in collusion with the Russians.

Well yeah, while Hillary was Secretary of State, Bill Clinton was being paid a bunch of money for "speeches" to the Russians. And, uh right! Hillary was instrumental in the sale of uranium to Russia. And um, Mueller was an administrator in the transfer. Yeah, Lynch met with Bill. Obama and Kerry gave millions to Iran. Kerry is still advising against the US.

We have immigration laws that several Democratic cities choose to ignore while their streets are occupied by the homeless. Congress has chosen to ignore the border crisis, blaming Trump, who is trying to enforce the law.

By the way, what have Democrats done since the election of 2016? Nothing, except cry because they lost. Servers and thousands of Clinton emails destroyed while Comey, Clapper, Brennan, Wray, Struzk investigated "Trump Collusion," also exonerating Hillary.

A $15 minimum wage will not contribute to inflation, causing harm to those on fixed income. Raise taxes, whose taxes? Your taxes, dummies, encourage socialism, $1,000 per month to the"poor," free education (how many kids go to college without any idea about a career).

Now, where were we? Oh, right! Trump is the enemy.

Jim Panaretos

Port Charlotte

