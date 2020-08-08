Editor:
This nation must open again, now! With our GDP collapsing, debts piling up, businesses closing, etc., etc, if we do not open again at once, we will be a "once was" country. I understand the health problems, which are bad, but the economic catastrophe will be far, far worse. With the country closed, no tax dollars are being generated. As such, services, including health services, will close down. Then the country and its people will be dead.
Oh, the government can just continue to pass out money! No-such currency soon becomes worthless without a genuine, producing economy behind it. Understand, I am not making light of the Covid problem, but a collapsed nation is far worse. After such a collapse, almost any other strong nation can then march in and take over. Whooppee!
Look, we can mandate masks and constant hand washing, but at this point we can either open or die; and that slow, painful death won't be pretty for any of us.
Joseph D. Wactowski
North Port
