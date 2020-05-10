Editor:
I have never written a letter to the editor before, but I need to tell you how I feel about what's going on in the world and especially Florida.
I watch the news like most everyone does every night. It brings tears to my eyes to see all our heroes (first responders, doctors, nurses, caregivers and a lot more). We have been in the house for six weeks (except to get groceries with masks on).
I see that beaches and other places are going to open soon (or have opened) and I feel my time inside the house was for nothing. I'm going to have to start over. We have gone too far to start again. Please stay home and save lives.
Mike Byers
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.