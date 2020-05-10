Editor:

I have never written a letter to the editor before, but I need to tell you how I feel about what's going on in the world and especially Florida.

I watch the news like most everyone does every night. It brings tears to my eyes to see all our heroes (first responders, doctors, nurses, caregivers and a lot more). We have been in the house for six weeks (except to get groceries with masks on).

I see that beaches and other places are going to open soon (or have opened) and I feel my time inside the house was for nothing. I'm going to have to start over. We have gone too far to start again. Please stay home and save lives.

Mike Byers

Englewood

