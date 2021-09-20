Granted our public education system leaves a lot to be desired, with their indoctrination practices, but everyone born in this country today has the opportunity to achieve their goals through perseverance, endurance, and self-education. This is what the American dream is all about. Achievement is a lifelong process that requires hard work and believing.
“Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.” - Ben Franklin, 1783. This is still true today.
Antifa and BLM supported by the Democratic Party and surrogate media with Critical Race Theory, 1619 Project, and Green New Deal as their bibles are promoting their American version of Marxism. Their philosophy is you are either the oppressor or the oppressed, there is nothing else. This is wrong on so many levels! Books have been written and used by elite professors in our universities to preach hatred for America and its founding values of liberty, freedom and God given rights.
“If we are to guard against ignorance and remain free, it is the responsibility of every American to be informed.” – Thomas Jefferson, 1795
Knowledge not emotional views is required to prevent our nation from failing as a 243-year Republic, based on Judeo-Christian values. Over the years a lot has been said and written about “truth.” What is it? Source of it? Who determines it?
“You are entitled to your own views, but you are not entitled to your own facts.” - Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, 1983
Your opinions are just that, your views. We are starving for wisdom!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.