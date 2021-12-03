So you are against abortion. You oppose a safe and simple medical procedure to remove a clump of cells, incapable of independent living, from a woman's body because you hold the view that even unborn 'life' is precious and abortion is murder. But war is murder. Capital punishment is murder. Genocide is murder. So are school shootings and mall shootings and random drive by shootings.
So is denying people clean air, safe drinking water, affordable drugs and adequate medical care. How much do you do to prevent these life threatening conditions and actions that endanger and take the lives of real people? Although these issues are difficult to deal with, they are of vital importance in protecting and saving existing lives. But big money, powerful corporations and expensive lobbyists strive to maintain the status quo because it is profitable.
Despite the fact that most Americans favor keeping abortion legal, there's no big money to be made in protecting the reproductive freedom and rights of women. So all you religious zealots, hypocrites and control freaks can picket, protest and pass laws that endanger the physical and emotional well being of women because the welfare of a living, breathing human being is apparently of less value than that of a cellular blob. But don't tell me that it's all about murder and protecting life. Because obviously, it isn't.
