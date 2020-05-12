Editor:
I was just reading your editorial concerning giving to others, especially the people who have found themselves unemployed with families to feed. We, in our neighborhood of approximately 400-plus houses, in Cypress Falls, North Port, decided to have a parade for our entertainment and combine that with a food drive.
Many colorfully decorated bikes and golf carts slowly rode by as we shouted and clanged pots and pans. Several very new neighbors actually met each other for the first time from their driveways. The nonperishable food donations were generous and plentiful. It gave us a feeling of goodwill to know it was going to two local food banks: St. Vincent de Paul’s in Port Charlotte and the New Hope church on S. Biscayne in North Port.
Food was collected by 17 volunteers throughout each area of our community. Eight car loads of food were accepted at the food banks. This event was a result of our social committee planning the parade as I was reading in your newspaper about the Rotonda food drive. Hopefully when you read this, you too will organize a drive to help our less fortunate neighbors. Keep the ball rolling!
Betty Brent
North Port
