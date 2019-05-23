Editor:
Catholic churches everywhere have occurrences of child abuse but church members picket abortion clinics not rectories. Penn State gets caught hiding child abuse and the outrage is over a fired football coach not the abused kids. MSU gets caught with a rapist doctor overseeing the gymnastics program and the president of the university feels it is better to lie than protect the kids.
Now OSU gets caught hiding abuse that's been going on for years and nothing. No student walkouts, no teacher strikes, nothing.
There was more anger when Tressell left than now. Unbelievable but more important unacceptable.
Skip Wehle
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.