Editor:

Catholic churches everywhere have occurrences of child abuse but church members picket abortion clinics not rectories. Penn State gets caught hiding child abuse and the outrage is over a fired football coach not the abused kids. MSU gets caught with a rapist doctor overseeing the gymnastics program and the president of the university feels it is better to lie than protect the kids.

Now OSU gets caught hiding abuse that's been going on for years and nothing. No student walkouts, no teacher strikes, nothing.

There was more anger when Tressell left than now. Unbelievable but more important unacceptable.

Skip Wehle

Rotonda West

