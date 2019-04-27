Editor:
The letter “afterlife letter was out of line” was out of line. I cannot understand why people are making such a fuss about suicide. In civilized countries, such as Canada, there are laws on assisted suicide. Suicide was decriminalized in Canada in 1972 and euthanasia legal across Canada.
Suicide should be a personal issue and most of the do-gooders trying to prevent it. People who have long-term conditions, such as chronic conditions, sickness, emotional, should be supported if they cannot stand the situation. Don’t think that doctors or councilors or psychiatrist can fix you. They prefer making money. In Oregon, they do have assisted suicide but only if you have a terminal disease. Why should we make it easier for terminal people do have a dignified ending of life and make the rest suffer?
We even have terminal sedation in Florida for terminal people.
I think the religious people are also getting involved in a discussion that they have no business being in.
In short, if someone wants to end their life after consideration for a reasonable time, perhaps 100 days, just butt out of it and support them in their actions. I am sure there are lots of chronically sick people that would be better dead than alive plus reduce our medical costs.
John Surkan
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.