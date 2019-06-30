Editor:
A recent Our View places the Sun solidly in the "climate change is man made" camp. That's their opinion and they are entitled to it.
So, let's assume for a moment that we all agree that climate change is man made and we are in mortal danger. Who exactly is causing the most problems and what are we doing to stop them. The answers are: Not the United States and nothing.
You see, the biggest polluters are being let off scot free. This is why many proposals are getting push back. While we (one of the most responsible countries in the world) are being taxed and regulated, places like India and China are given more time and less regulations. This gives the appearance that the effort is more about wealth redistribution than about a clean environment. Then, you have the hypocrisy of the Al Gores of the world who say, in effect, do as I say not as I do.
Ask yourself, have the efforts of the United States and other countries improved the situation at all? Nope, not a bit, because they aren't the problem to begin with. For just one example, China is building 300 new coal powered plants in other countries. I think there could be consensus if the ones causing the problems were made to stop via sanctions, education, etc. Our job, at this point, should be bringing the rest of the world up to our level of cleanliness and environmental protection.
Carl Hastings
Englewood
