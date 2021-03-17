Editor:
Something doesn't add up. There's plenty of video proof on YouTube showing over 350 scientists saving over 45,500 patients weekly from this Covid crisis with both Hydroxychoroqiune or Ivermectin medication that doctors are shunned from using. More so, never any mention of this on television or newspaper.
If this crisis were at all legitimate, they would have jumped, and I'll say again, jumped at the opportunity to save lives from Covid as early as last March 2020. Instead of just pushing these experimental vaccines. It shouldn't be about the money at the loss of this worldwide destruction. Come on CDC/FDA, let's get with the program.
Stuart Shaul
Punta Gorda
