Regarding a letter calling for laws to protect the "common man" in regard to builders. The person thought monies paid should be in escrow until the job is complete. That would mean no subcontractors could be paid until the job is complete? Or just that portion?
When a material supplier or sub-contractor works on or supplies material on a job they have 45 days to file a notice to owner. This is to say, "Hey! I worked or supplied on your house and if I don't get paid I will have the right to lien your house, to try and collect monies due me."
If they do not send this notice they forfeit lien rights. If the owner receives such a notice the owner then must do due diligence and demand a waiver of lien from this sub once payment has been made for that portion of the job.
If a "common man" cannot deal with this type of thing, hire someone who can lawyer, oversee or whatever. Construction draws are the norm to pay as you go on jobs, the owner needs to make sure subs are paid.
Arthur Jozwiak
Port Charlotte
