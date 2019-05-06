Editor:
Who is to blame when an innocent child dies because of abuse?
Of course, the parents or guardians are to blame and are usually arrested. In certain crimes, accessories can be also arrested even if they did not actually commit the crime.
In this case, who are the accessories: DCF, family members, friends, neighbors?
How many more children have to die because no one took action and reported the suspected abuse? Do we have to erect billboards with the hot line abuse number to make people aware that there is something you can do? Be aware and do not be afraid to be that good Samaritan to save these children.
Mary Ann McGinty
Englewood
