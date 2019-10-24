Editor:
You totally fail to mention in your Sunday editorial on Lee Coel that he was handed live ammunition by his superior officer at the time, Katie Heck, and was told that they were blanks. He had no reason to doubt this and I am sure that he was as shocked and sickened as anyone else there who witnessed this horrific scene.
The fact that he alone was charged with manslaughter and other people directly involved in this tragic occurrence walked away free and clear of any criminal charges is not right!
Please include all pertinent information in your future editorials and do not deliberately pick and choose what you decide to omit from the basic facts.
No, he did not deserve to go to jail. This was a tragic accident. He has been put through hell when other people who shared responsibility were not held accountable.
Gail Frost
Port Charlotte
