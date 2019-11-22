Editor:
The 17-year-old who received a double lung transplant because he destroyed his lungs is a miscarriage of fairness and justice to the people who are waiting for lungs, who died waiting on the list because this irresponsible teen was placed ahead of them.
Those people did not cause their illness like this teenager did. I am a lung transplant recipient. If I had been displaced because of this irresponsible teenager who should have known better, I would be and am outraged.
Gloria Davis
Port Charlotte
