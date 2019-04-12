Editor:
See the Tampa Bay Times March 25 article, "Florida’s Sunshine Law violated by members of the state Legislature."
E-Verify is the most effective way to stop illegal immigration, coupled with refusing all financial aid to undocumented or illegals (whichever term you prefer).
For the 2020 election, every candidate for state and national election should commit to whether they will support E-Verify. Unfortunately, not all are as honest as President Trump in keeping their promises. But there will be future elections for those who don’t honor their commitment.
We need to know who in the Florida Legislature bailed on making E-Verify effective this session and work diligently to permanently destroy their future occupancy in any elected office, be they Republican, Democrat or independent. To condone open borders is to not believe in the sovereignty of our democratic republic. They have violated their oath to protect and defend our nation from all enemies both foreign and domestic. We are a nation of laws, irrespective the selective enforcement by certain groups.
If the open pathway through Mexico continues to deteriorate the quality of life for legal Americans, eventually Americans may have to look elsewhere, for a better life. To all millennials who may laugh at that statement, if you continue to support the lame, liberal ideology of open borders, you will be endorsing the destruction of that great experiment, which is America (the last great nation where all people aspire to live).
When that day comes, where do you think you might escape?
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
