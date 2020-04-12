Editor:
I am sitting here going stir crazy with not being able to move around like I would like, and I am thinking about these news agencies all blamed the POTUS for not acting quick enough to stop the spread of this virus.
Well if I am not mistaken there are 100 senators, 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats and in the House we have 230 or 235 Democrats and about 195 Republicans, or close, with my numbers. Now one of the politicians knew we were going to have a problem with this virus you would think someone would have brought it to the media's attention, or even to the POTUS. Not a single alarm was sent until the POTUS closed all travel coming from China and then some international flights ,by that time it was too late.
Why does the POTUS get all the blame and not any of the 500 or so politicians. I'll tell you why. They were to busy trying to impeach him. I just can"t believe that not one politician knew about this problem. They know when to get out of the stock market before it tanks, but not a hint about this virus.
I think they knew but did not think it was going to be this bad and that we could handle it. Now you see all the Monday morning quarterbacks coming forth and saying what they would have done, easy to say when the game is already played.
Richard Fusani
Punta Gorda
