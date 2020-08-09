Editor;
As a longtime resident of Charlotte County and a former City of Punta Gorda Council person, I have watched with growing concern the upcoming election for School Board, District 2. Having served on many boards and legislative bodies, I know from first-hand experience that to drive positive change, we need leaders who are collaborative and know how to build consensus with their fellow board members.
I am writing to endorse Kim Amontree who has proven that she has these skills. During the previous four years that Kim Amontree has been a School Board member our School District has achieved its highest graduation and third grade reading proficiency rate. Kim Amontree has worked diligently to build relationships with her elected colleagues at every level of government, from our City Council to our U.S. senator.
During her term, she advocated the importance of workforce education with these officials. The result was the largest grant in the history of our school system for an Airframe and Powerplant Mechanic program. This program will graduate high school students into the high skill, high wage jobs that our county desperately needs.
She is a results-oriented public official who gives selflessly of her time and resources. The School Board election is non-partisan and will occur Aug. 18. Please remember to vote. The children of Charlotte County are depending on you.
Kim Devine
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.