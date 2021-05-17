Editor:
How disappointing. Our family left one chiropractic practice because it closed its doors after both doctors and staff all contacted Covid-19. Apparently no one had gotten the recommended vaccination.
Our telephone calls to two other chiropractic practitioners in our North Port community revealed that neither of them had doctors or staff vaccinated. Surely disregard for patients' well being cannot be the norm. Our family physicians and specialists have all been vaccinated and have encouraged us to get vaccinated which we have done.
We will continue our search for chiropractic care in areas other than North Port because of their collective lack of responsibility.
Larry Wurster
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.