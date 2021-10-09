Taiwan's foreign minister is warning of war with China and is asking Australia for aid with intelligence, Australian Broadcasting reports.
America standing with and defending Taiwan is not to be compared to our 20-year troop deployments into Afghanistan, Iraq, etc. Those countries had multiple factions fighting among themselves; effectively achieving any kind of peace with honor, costing many trillions of American taxpayer dollars and thousands of American casualties, was a virtual impossibility.
Xi Jinping has publicly stated his plan and it's in motion. Hong Kong has fallen and Taiwan is next. He will then solidify his stranglehold on the Asian continent and as he expands his Silk Road initiative in Africa, Europe and South America, he will squeeze North America’s supply chain, isolating and eventually defeating the USA.
George Soros is effectively Xi's co-conspirator, as they both seek a one world order. Soros and Jinping may not agree on the exact outcome, but both are at the heart of the Marxist movement worldwide.
As Americans volunteered to fight alongside England and France, prior to Declaration of War on Hitler; it is hoped there are Americans willing to fight and help Taiwan, irrespective of Biden’s actions to help or not. This “Cold War” will get hot, fast and Biden must have our forces readied now.
If Biden waits for Xi to "bomb Pearl Harbor," before joining the fight; Americans' future will surely include subjugation by Xi Jinping's Communist Chinese Party.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.